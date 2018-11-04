Taliban Militants Capture Military Base in Central Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants of the Taliban* radical movement have captured a joint Afghan National Army (ANA) and police forces base in Afghanistan's central Uruzgan province, the Pajhwok news agency reported Sunday.

According to the Pajhwok, citing a local official, 25 servicemen and police officers were stationed at the base, located in the city of Terinkot. There is no information on the number of security personnel killed or injured in the attack.

The Taliban also seized weapons and vehicles from the military base.

Uruzgan provincial council confirmed the incident but provided no details on the issue.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Daesh* terrorist group and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

