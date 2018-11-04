Jakarta Extends Search for Lion Air Crash Victims by 3 Days - Rescue Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesian authorities extended by three days the search for victims and a second black box following the crash of a Lion Air passenger plane near Jakarta that occurred earlier this week, Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) said.

"Our search and rescue operation has been extended by three days," BASARNAS chief said at a press conference, as quoted in a statement published on the agency's website, adding that the second black box was approximately 50 meters (0.03 miles) away from the main search zone.

Earlier, Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi pledged to improve flight safety of both low-cost air carriers and airlines offering traditional services in the wake of the deadly crash.

Flight JT610 of Indonesian Lion Air airline , heading to the Indonesian city of Pangkal Pinang, lost contact with the traffic control early Monday shortly after departing from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Later, the plane was reported to fell into the sea shortly after taking off. All 189 people on board the aircraft died in the accident. The authorities launched an investigation into the crash.