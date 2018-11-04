Jakarta Extends Search for Lion Air Crash Victims by 3 Days - Rescue Agency

"Our search and rescue operation has been extended by three days," BASARNAS chief said at a press conference, as quoted in a statement published on the agency's website, adding that the second black box was approximately 50 meters (0.03 miles) away from the main search zone.
Earlier, Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi pledged to improve flight safety of both low-cost air carriers and airlines offering traditional services in the wake of the deadly crash.
READ MORE: Indonesian Diver Dies During Lion Air Crash Rescue Operation — Reports
Later, the plane was reported to fell into the sea shortly after taking off. All 189 people on board the aircraft died in the accident. The authorities launched an investigation into the crash.
