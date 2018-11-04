Aviation Expert Explains Why Investigators Didn't Find MH370 Fuselage Remains

Four years after the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 aviation experts and even amateur researchers are continuing to come up with all sorts of theories explaining the mysterious fate of the missing Boeing.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Larry Vance, a plane crash expert and author of the book "MH370: Mystery solved," has come up with a bizarre new version about the fate of the MH370 that explains why the official investigation has failed to find debris from the plane.

According to Vance, the aircraft's fuselage survived the impact and sunk intact along with all the passengers in the southern part of the Indian Ocean.

"The passengers ended up in the Southern Indian Ocean, and are at the bottom of the sea inside the sunken and intact fuselage," he said.

Still, the expert's version has left Malaysian authorities unimpressed, despite physical evidence proving his theory, which he claims to have provided.

"I honestly believed that once the official investigation team saw the physical evidence that we discovered, and how we interpreted it accurately, they would change their minds about what they thought happened to MH370. Unfortunately, and disappointingly, I was wrong," he said.

Vance slammed Malaysian authorities, accusing them of "clinging to incorrect theories and analysis" and ignoring the evidence provided by the expert's team, which was "not discovered or understood" during the original investigation.

Ian Wilson, a British-based video producer, earlier claimed to have found the crash site of flight MH370 in the Cambodian jungle using satellite photos from Google Maps, where he found an image of what looks like an almost intact Boeing. Vance slammed Wilson's theory, claiming there is no way the Boeing could have remained intact after a hard landing in the jungle.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, while transferring from Malaysian to Vietnamese air space. After four years of unsuccessfully trying to locate the airplane's remains, the Malaysian government admitted in 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane.