Strong 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Philippines

The epicenter of the quake was located 47 km southwest of the city of Maravi with a population of about 201,000 inhabitants, situated on the island of Mindanao.
The center of the earthquake was at a depth of 603 km (374 miles). Some 35,379,000 people are estimated to have felt weak tremors.
Green #earthquake alert (6M,depth:598.1km) in #Philippines 04 Nov 2018 07:55 UTC,Pop100km:5.5m — https://t.co/lUEr58XyLn — #GDACSFeedback— GDACS DisasterAlerts (@GDACS) 4 ноября 2018 г.
Update: M6.0 #earthquake (#lindol) strikes 90 km NW of #Budta (#Philippines) 18 min ago. https://t.co/HSFdXlrTmL— AllQuakes — EMSC (@EMSC) 4 ноября 2018 г.
There have been no reports of casualties, destruction or the threat of a tsunami.
In April, a moderate 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the second largest Philippine island of Mindanao.
