Japan May Allow North Korean Sports Minister Enter Country - Reports

Japan bans North Korean citizens from entering the country within the sanctions that it introduced against Pyongyang over its development of nuclear weapons. There is no North Korean embassy in Japan, while there is no Japanese embassy in North Korea either.
READ MORE: Japan, US, S Korea to Work to Implement UN Sanctions on Pyongyang — Reports
A total of 1,300 representatives of national Olympic Committees will take part in the ANOC.
Japan will host 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games on July 24-August 9 and August 25-September 6, respectively.
All comments
Show new comments (0)