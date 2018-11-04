Japan May Allow North Korean Sports Minister Enter Country - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has engaged in resolving the issue of granting an entry permit to North Korean Physical Culture and Sports Minister Kim Il Guk, local media reported.

Japan bans North Korean citizens from entering the country within the sanctions that it introduced against Pyongyang over its development of nuclear weapons. There is no North Korean embassy in Japan, while there is no Japanese embassy in North Korea either.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Kim will be allowed to enter the country as he is set to participate in the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which will take place in Tokyo on November 28-29.

A total of 1,300 representatives of national Olympic Committees will take part in the ANOC.

Japan will host 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games on July 24-August 9 and August 25-September 6, respectively.