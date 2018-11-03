Crashed Military Chopper in Western Afghanistan Carried Ballot Boxes - Reports

A helicopter crashed in Anar Dara district of Farah province on October 31, killing 25 people. Among the aircraft passengers were provincial council members and military officials.
Parliamentary elections were held in Afghanistan on October 20.
The voting was extended after a number of polling stations failed to open due to technical issues and several attacks across the country.
In September, a military helicopter crashed in the province of Farah, the west of Afghanistan, killing five people.
