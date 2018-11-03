Crashed Military Chopper in Western Afghanistan Carried Ballot Boxes - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A military helicopter that crashed in Afghanistan's western Farah province earlier this week was carrying several ballot boxes from the country's parliamentary elections held last month, the Tolo News broadcaster has reported, citing Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) chief in Farah Mohammad Monir Parsa.

A helicopter crashed in Anar Dara district of Farah province on October 31, killing 25 people. Among the aircraft passengers were provincial council members and military officials.

Several biometric devices and "boxes of election sensitive materials" were destroyed in the crash, according to the Tolo News broadcaster.

Parliamentary elections were held in Afghanistan on October 20.

The voting was extended after a number of polling stations failed to open due to technical issues and several attacks across the country.

In September, a military helicopter crashed in the province of Farah, the west of Afghanistan, killing five people.