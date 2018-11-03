Register
16:15 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un looks out towards Kim Il-Sung square during a mass military parade in Pyongyang on October 10, 2015

    North Korea Threatens to Revive Nuke Program Over US Sanctions

    © AFP 2018 / Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 51

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said that sanctions will stay in place until Pyongyang shows its commitment to the process of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    A recent statement by the North Korean Foreign Ministry has said the country may shift back to its policy of "pyongjin", suggesting equal development of the economy and nuclear armaments, if the US does not change its approach and keeps up its sanctions against Pyongyang, AP reported. At present, the DPRK maintains a policy of directing all the country's efforts toward economic development while freezing its nuclear program.

    READ MORE: North Korean Court Calls for International Legal System to Lift US Sanctions

    The statement noted that "improvement of relations and sanctions" are two incompatible things and urged Washington to lift economic sanctions in response to the DPRK's "proactive and good-will measures" of unilaterally halting nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles tests.

    "If the US keeps behaving arrogantly without showing any change in its stand, while failing to properly understand our repeated demand, the DPRK may add one thing to the state policy for directing all efforts to the economic construction. The word 'pyongjin' may appear again," the statement said.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Envoy Asks Seoul's Help to Organize New US-North Korea Summit – Press Service

    In an interview on November 2, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington will continue to exert economic pressure on the DPRK until Kim Jong-un fulfills commitments made by him to US President Donald Trump during their joint summit in June. Pompeo also shared that he is planning on meeting his North Korean counterpart in the near future, but hasn't specified when or what the agenda for such a meeting would be.

    This is not the first time North Korea has warned the US that denuclearization won't work unilaterally. At the end of September 2018, Pyongyang urged the US to take "simultaneous gradual steps," saying that the principle of "denuclearization first" in combination with economic coercion only "increases [North Korea's] distrust."

    READ MORE: North Korea Rejects Unilateral Disarmament Amid Lack of Trust in US — FM

    Since the DPRK committed itself to abandoning its nuclear armaments research several media reports have suggested that in fact it never did so. This information has never been confirmed by either the US or the DPRK.

    The US president and the DPRK's leader met at the Singapore summit in June 2018 to discuss relations between the two countries. The two agreed to start the process of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for guarantees of safety for the DPRK and lifting of economic sanctions.

    Related:

    US Attempted to Put Brakes on Economic Cooperation Between Two Koreas - Reports
    US Envoy Asks Seoul's Help to Organize New US-North Korea Summit – Press Service
    North Korea's Talks With US, S Korea Led to Peace on Peninsula - Workers' Party
    US, S Korea Halt December Drill to Give Diplomacy ‘Every Opportunity’ - Pentagon
    Japan, US, S Korea to Work to Implement UN Sanctions on Pyongyang - Reports
    US-Built Helicopters for S Korea Turned Out to Have Faulty Radars - Reports
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, denuclearization, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok