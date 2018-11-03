WATCH Coolest TV Host Ever Refuse to Evacuate During Earthquake

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Xichang, in the Chinese province of Sichuan on October 31 with a series of strong tremors, according to seismic agencies.

When a local Sichuan television station started to rattle and the staff started to panic, anchorman He Kun remained calm and insisted on continuing to broadcast the show.

"Wait, wait, don't panic — let's finish the broadcast," He Kun said on a video that has now become viral on social networks.

Social media users immediately named the anchor the calmest and the most cold-blooded TV host in the world.

Chinese anchor stays calm during earthquake: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Oct 31 hit Xichang in Sichuan Province, SW China. An anchor at the local TV station told the panic staff “Wait, wait. Everybody, please keep calm! Let’s finish the filming first.” pic.twitter.com/bcRJoxugHV — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 1 ноября 2018 г.

The anchor later apologized for his behavior, saying that in such cases, people should always drop everything and seek shelter, the South China Morning Post reported.

He said that he did not feel the earthquake when his colleagues raised the alarm, so he remained calm and collected.

The whole studio was evacuated immediately after the video was shot.