Pyongyang, Seoul Hold Meeting Amid Cross-Border Project Delay

North and South Korea have held a meeting between their liaison office representatives to discuss progress in inter-Korean relations.

Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and his North Korean counterpart, Jon Jong-su met on Friday in the North's border town of Kaesong, which lasted for an hour.

“Both had a comprehensive discussion on various pending issues recently raised by the Koreas and reaffirmed that they will make unswerving efforts to advance inter-Korean relations, including the enforcement of the Pyongyang Declaration in September,” the South Korean ministry said in a text message, cited by the Yonhap News Agency

Lee Eugene, deputy spokeswoman for the liaison ministry earlier told reporters that the ministry could join the South Korean and United States working group, developed to deepen coordination in the approach to handling North Korean matters.

“If necessary in the process of consultations, the unification ministry and other relevant agencies could participate [in the working group]. Things will likely shape up after we have some progress in discussions among government ministries and agencies,” she said.

The meeting between ministry representatives happened amid worries caused by the delay of some of previously agreed upon projects. A North Korean art troupe's performance in Seoul in October and joint on-site railway inspections in the North late last month were postponed. Neither side has given a reason for the delay nor provided a date when they may take place in the future.

The first liaison meeting between the two Koreas happened on September 28, after the two countries opened the office as a part of the summit agreement reached by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The office aims to facilitate cross-border exchanges and cooperation through an around-the-clock communications channel.