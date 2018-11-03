China Says Willing to Resolve Trade Issues with US Via Mutually Respectful Talks

The vice commerce minister told reporters at a news conference that china is willing to meet the United States over trade on an equal footing, Reuters reported.
Wang also said that Beijing would promote the healthy and stable development of China-United States relations.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that that trade negotiations between the United States and China are going well and the two sides are getting closer to reaching a deal.
"We've had very good discussions with China. We're getting much closer to doing something. They very much want to make a deal," Trump told reporters. "A lot of progress has been made, a lot of progress, and they understand that if a deal isn't made, we're doing well the way we're doing it right now."
READ MORE: Is US-China Trade War Becoming 'Nuclear'?
Trump also reiterated that that he would discuss the issue when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G-20 summit in Argentina at the end of November.
All comments
Show new comments (0)