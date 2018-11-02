Register
14:15 GMT +302 November 2018
    A container ship (R) docked at India's Adani Port Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra (File)

    India Looks at $72 Million Loss as US Revokes GSP Benefits on 50 Items

    © AFP 2018 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Asia & Pacific
    According to the most recent figures, exports from India to the US under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) rose from $4.58 billion in 2015 to $5.58 billion in 2017.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Trump administration has withdrawn duty-free concessions under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) on the imports of at least 50 Indian products, mostly from the handloom and agricultural sectors.

    President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation on Tuesday, leading to the removal of these products from the privilege beginning November 1. 

    "These products will no longer qualify for duty-free preferences under the GSP program but may continue to be imported subject to regular Most Favored Nation duty-rates," an official of the US Trade Representative told the news agency PTI.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Double Trouble: Why Ruble-Priced S-400s for India are Big Problem for Washington
    The Trump administration started reviewing the GSP program after two petitions filed by American lobby groups — the dairy industry and the medical equipment sector earlier this year. Both the sectors had been lobbying aggressively after the Indian government, last year, imposed a price cap on coronary stents and other medical equipment to make health treatment cheaper for ordinary consumers. 

    However, sources in India's Ministry of Commerce have told Sputnik that the revoking of GSP is not country specific.

    "Withdrawal of GSP products was done through a regular review process and is not targeted towards any specific country. Impact of GSP withdrawal on 50 Indian products will be $72.3 million based on 2017 data," a government official said.

    The GSP is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated countries.

    A monument the India Gate in New Delhi.
    © Sputnik / Yuriy Somov
    India's Consistent Anti-Sanctions Approach Has Paid Off - Scholar
    Meanwhile, White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told the media on Thursday that US President Donald Trump has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed trade issues between the two countries.

    "We (India and US) are in talks. We are in talks absolutely. India is a highly-valued ally. The president has spoken to the prime minister and so forth. We're in talks," White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters.

    Last week, India's Minister of Commerce Suresh Prabhu said that the US had exchanged offers for a possible trade deal with a view to resolving issues related to bilateral commerce.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

