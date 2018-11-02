India Hopes to Continue Iranian Oil Imports After US Sanctions Imposed - Source

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that Washington had not notified New Delhi about any plans to provide India with a waiver for the impending energy sanctions set to be imposed by the US Treasury on November 4.

India is hoping to continue importing Iranian oil following the imposition of US sanctions on Tehran over the weekend, a source in the country's ministry of external affairs has told Sputnik.

"We have already had several rounds of negotiations on this issue, both with the United States itself and with other interested parties. As for the United States, we hope that we will be able to agree on the issue of continuing deliveries [from Iran]," the source said.

According to the source, New Delhi has informed Washington that the abrupt suspension of crude imports from Iran would lead to a spike in gasoline prices in India. At the same time, the US side has informed its partners, including India, that it expects them to continue to limit economic ties with Iran, the source said.

"An abrupt cessation of oil supplies from Iran, which offers its partners favorable conditions, will lead to a spike in fuel prices in the country. We have expressed our position on the issue to our US colleagues," the source noted.

In early October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was considering providing waivers to some importers of Iranian oil, including India, to give them time to adjust to the new conditions, with the ultimate aim remaining to eventually reduce Iranian oil imports "to zero."

India is the second-largest buyer of Iranian oil after China, which has indicated that it will not stop buying energy from Tehran notwithstanding US sanctions threats.

