WATCH Horrifying Moment Bus Plummets Off Bridge in China Due to Fight Onboard

The deadly crash, which involved a city bus slamming head-on into a sedan going in the opposite direction before careening off a bridge into the Yangtze River in Chongqing, southwest China, occurred on October 28, and led to the deaths of all 15 people onboard, including the bus driver, according to local police.

The horrifying footage, posted by the People's Daily, showing the moment of the crash, with the male bus driver seen getting into an altercation with a female passenger, who is seen hitting him in the face with her cellphone. The driver hits back, and then inexplicably turns the wheel a full turn in a leftward direction, with the bus veering across the four-lane bridge, into an oncoming car, through the bridge barrier and into the water.

Warning: Not Suitable for all viewers:

Videos capture the moment a bus in SW China's Chongqing lost control after a driver-passenger fight and plunged into the Yangtze River on Oct. 28, killing 15 people aboard the bus. pic.twitter.com/GztFVgDMOM — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 2 ноября 2018 г.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital. The bus wreckage was salvaged on Wednesday, with nine bodies recovered as of Friday morning, according to local media.