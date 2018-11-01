Register
14:33 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sun setting at Connaught Place in Delhi

    Delhi Considers Restricting Plying of Private Vehicles to Fight Pollution

    CC BY 2.0 / Ville Miettinen / Sun setting at Connaught Place in Delhi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With pollution levels hitting a new high, residents of Indian capital Delhi and adjoining areas have been complaining of breathlessness and burning sensation in the eyes. The city administration is contemplating banning private vehicles from plying on the roads to control the situation.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Amid fears of plunging air quality level in India's National Capital Region (NCR), the city administrators are contemplating an "only public transport" policy from the beginning of next month to fight pollution. 

    READ MORE: New Delhi Roads Get Improvised Gadgets for Smog Control

    Indication of this move were given by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) when it's chair Bhure Lal told the media that "recent forecast has shown air quality is set to worsen in the next few days and if it crosses severe levels, we will have to take the emergency steps. If need be, we will have to restrict the use of private vehicles on Delhi roads from 1 November. Only public transport will be used. This is part of the Graded Action Response Plan."

    "It would be binding on the state government to procure transport from adjoining states. Metro will have to enhance service intensity and a number of coaches. So, emphasis will be on public transport," Bhure Lal was quoted by the ANI.

    To go with India-environment-pollution (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Chandan Khanna
    Delhi Pushes Emergency Button as Air Pollution Soars
    Delhi has undertaken several such steps in the past to fight pollution. The most publicized being the Delhi government's January 2016 introduction of an ‘odd-even' rule for rationing of cars on Delhi roads. The practice was however discontinued in November 2017.

    Weathermen have advised caution for residents of Delhi as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) continue to score below ‘severe' category after breaching the 400 mark. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is likely to remain severe for the next three days.

    READ MORE: India Should Follow China's Footsteps in Combating Air Pollution — WHO Report

    "The prevailing meteorological conditions are less favorable for dispersal of pollutants for next two days due to low wind speed across the northern region," Dr. Gufran Beig, Project Director at System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) told the media.

    Burning of farmlands in neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, use of older and more polluting vehicles and unfavorable weather conditions with low-speed winds which have failed to disperse pollutants, have all contributed to this alarming situation.

    AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

    Related:

    Okinawa Residents Seek $10 Million in Damages Over US Aircraft Noise Pollution
    UK Gov't Launches $3.95Mln-Backed Scheme to Reduce Air Pollution From Farming
    Thickest Arctic Ice Breaks Up as Trump Admin Rolls Back Pollution Regulations
    'Extra Vehicles to Drive to Heathrow' Will Cause Sufficient Pollution - Scholar
    Tags:
    health hazards, emergency plan, public transport, air pollution, Supreme Court of India, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse