Indians Divided Over 'Statue of Unity'

Indian farmers and social activists are infuriated over the $430 million cost of the Statue of Unity, while a large section of the local community has struggled to make ends meet.

Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 143rd anniversary of the independence movement hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death’s. The statue stands a towering 600 feet tall, and has garnered as much criticism as admiration.

In order to build the #StatueOfUnity, lakhs of farmers from all over India came together, gave their tools, portions of the soil and thus, a mass movement developed: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NaXjD9Gtp4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2018

Many in the tribal population allege that they have been displaced from their land due to the project and the government is yet to pay them the compensation. Headmen of nearly 22 villages near the Sardar Sarovar Dam where it is situated wrote an open letter to PM Modi criticizing the cost and environmental destruction caused by the construction.

"We villagers want to tell you with extreme grief that we will not welcome you on October 31. Even if you come here like an unwanted guest, you are not welcome here," reads the letter according to the local media.

Ahead of the extravagant unveiling ceremony by PM Modi, the Gujarat Police detained several tribal leaders and activists in Kevadia, Rajpipla, and Dediapada in the Narmada to avoid protests.

The affected farmers have threatened to drown themselves in the river if their appeals are not heard.

The social media is also abuzz with criticism as well as appreciation. Social activists are criticizing Modi of squandering public money.

Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed. The systematic destruction of India's institutions is nothing short of treason. #StatueOfUnity — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018

If the #StatueOfUnity was meant to celebrate the spirit of #SardarVallabhaiPatel why were only politicians from Gujarat seen on the dais? Shouldn’t every state CM and political party have been on dais in the spirit of #SardarPatel? #StatueOfUnity or Statue of Supremacy? — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) October 31, 2018

My reply to those who're giving gyan on the #StatueOfUnity.. pic.twitter.com/rb9X6LwR11 — Aditya (@adityakumaryuv) October 31, 2018

Like him or hate him, Narendra Modi promised India that the Statue of Unity will be built and will be inaugurated in 2018.



It happened. Gives confidence that he will continue to deliver on People of India's expectations from him. — Jiggs 🇮🇳 (@Sootradhar) October 31, 2018