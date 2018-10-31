At Least 5 Killed, Dozens Missing After Landslide in N Philippines – Reports

Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mark Villar said that at least 21 workers were trapped in three DPWH buildings in Mountain Province, according to CNN Philippines.
Typhoon Yutu batters Philippines, killing at least 6 people: A strong typhoon blew across the northern Philippines on Tuesday, setting off landslides that left at least six people dead. https://t.co/fE8ZRTvKZO pic.twitter.com/lY8roNc2ci— Richard Jackson (@rjack2136) October 30, 2018
He added that five individuals were rescued.
Philippines races to free 30 trapped in landslide; typhoon kills seven https://t.co/uJM025floA pic.twitter.com/2aiyTSQbtJ— Daniel Artur Raus (@dararaus) October 31, 2018
Earlier reports suggested that over 10,000 people were evacuated in the Philippines due to approaching Typhoon Rosita.
