At Least 5 Killed, Dozens Missing After Landslide in N Philippines – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least five people have been killed and dozens more are still missing after a landslide caused by Typhoon Rosita hit the municipality of Natonin in the Philippines' north, media reported Wednesday, citing Natonin Mayor Mateo Chiyawan.

Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mark Villar said that at least 21 workers were trapped in three DPWH buildings in Mountain Province, according to CNN Philippines.

​He added that five individuals were rescued.

​Earlier reports suggested that over 10,000 people were evacuated in the Philippines due to approaching Typhoon Rosita.