Boeing to Engage in Probe Into Plane Crash in Indonesia - Transport Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Boeing aircraft manufacturer will engage into investigating the recent Lion Air Boeing 737 Max aircraft crash in Indonesia, Ony S. Wibowo, flight accident investigator at the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission, said on Tuesday.

"A technician and engineer will come from Boeing, they will be accredited representatives in the investigation," he said, as quoted by the Indonesian Jakarta Post newspaper.

The specialists are set to arrive on Wednesday, along with the US National Transportation Safety Board personnel. According to the flight accident investigator, at least 10 people will join the national investigation team and the team from Singapore that arrived on Monday evening.

The Singaporean team, comprised of three people, will assist in searching for the aircraft flight recorder, or the black box, by trying to detect the sound of the Underwater Locator Beacon (ULB) attached to the black box, using a hydrophone.

"This [ULB] is the thing we are searching for. Hopefully, the ULB has not become separated from the black box. If we know where the black box is, we hope the plane body will be nearby," Wibowo said.

Flight JT610 of a low-cost Lion Air airline, bound for the city of Pangkal Pinang located on the Indonesian island of Bangka, lost contact with the traffic control at 6:33 a.m. local time on Monday (23:33 GMT on Sunday) shortly after departure from Jakarta's airport. According to media reports, a total of 189 people were on board of the crashed aircraft. Earlier on Tuesday, rescuers said they had found 10 bodies of the victims.

