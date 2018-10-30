Indian Film 'Pihu' Featuring 2-year-old Prodigy Seeks Guinness Entry

The film captures the innocence of a little girl played by a two-year-old child actor Myra Vishwakarma. The edgy escapades of the toddler alone in a big city apartment captivate viewers.

Award-winning Indian filmmaker Vinod Kapri's эPihu' is seeking entry into the Guinness Book of World Record as the only film having just one character in it throughout, played by a two-year-old child actor.

"Pihu is based on true events. The film is about a little girl, played by two-year-old Myra Vishwakarma, trapped in an apartment alone with her dead mother," Director Vinod Kapri told Sputnik.

FINALLY!! Here is the link of #PihuTrailer.

Pls take out 2 minutes to watch and if you like, pls spread the word and share & if you don’t like, then also feel free to share your thoughts. @roykapurfilms @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala #SidRoyKapur https://t.co/ghYmwLcL83 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) October 24, 2018

​The trailer of the film launched last week beautifully captures how the hungry child ravages through the refrigerator, microwave, and the stove in the lookout for food, oblivious of her mother's dead body lying in the bedroom. The thrilling trailer also captures edgy moments when the child's destiny swings between life and death.

The film was officially selected for Vancouver, Palmsprings, Iran, Morocco, and Germany film festivals. At Morocco film festival ‘Pihu' won the ‘Best Film' award. The film will be released on 16th November 2018 worldwide.