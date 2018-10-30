Journalist Killed by Left Wing Extremists in India’s Chhattisgarh

India's left-wing rebels, popularly called Naxals, killed three including a journalist and two police personnel in a deadly attack in the state of Chhattisgarh, which soon be going to the voting polls.

A journalist working with India's state-owned television channel 'Doordarshan' was attacked by a group of Naxal rebels while he was on the field in Dantewada covering the local election campaign. The journalist along with two security men accompanying him have succumbed to injuries while two other security personnel sustained non-lethal injuries.

​​The attack took place in the forest area adjoining Aranpur village of Dantewada district.

"Today our patrol party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur. Two of our personnel were martyred and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed. Two more personnel were injured," Chhattisgarh Director General of Police P Sundarraj informed the media.

​Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has expressed grief over the death of the journalist.

"Stand in solidarity with the family of the cameraman…we will take care of his family. We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery," Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

​Three days ago, four soldiers of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) died while Naxals blew up their vehicle in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh is going to the polls on November 12 and 20.

The left-wing extremists have called for a public boycott of the polls.