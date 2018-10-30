Register
14:28 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A child looks at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan.

    Okinawa Governor May Take on US Base Via Gov't Dispute Mgmt. Council - Reports

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki criticized on Tuesday the land minister's decision allowing the resumption of landfill work necessary for relocation of a US military base within the prefecture and said that local authorities may refer the issue to a governmental dispute management council, local media reported.

    Tamaki said that this decision has no substance and that he cannot justify this, according to the NHK broadcaster. The governor said that he would consider referring the case to the Central and Local Government Dispute Management Council that is under the jurisdiction of the Interior Ministry.

    READ MORE: Japanese Calls Stray Bullet That Hit US Mil Base in Okinawa 'Serious Problem'

    Tamaki also promised to do everything in his power to prevent the construction of the base in the coastal district of Henoko, Nago city.

    Japan's F-15 aircrafts
    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro NOGI
    Japanese F-15s Avoid Near-Miss With Commuter Plane on Okinawa Runway
    Earlier in the day, Land Minister Keiichi Ishii announced the decision approving the start of reclamation work and supporting the aspiration of the Japanese Defense Ministry to resume the work on the construction of a new airfield for the US armed forces in Okinawa as soon as possible.

    About 20 years ago, the Japanese government decided to close the US military base located in the residential area of Ginowan. Initially, it was supposed to relocate the base outside the prefecture, but then it was decided to have it re-established within Okinawa and have a new airfield built in Henoko, where the US Camp Schwab was already located.

    The majority of Okinawa's population opposed this move, and the late governor of the prefecture, Takeshi Onaga, promised in his electoral campaign to cancel the plans to build a new airfield that was approved by his predecessor Hirokazu Nakaima. In August, after Onagi's death, the Okinawa authorities decided to revoke the permit to carry out a landfill reclamation project off the city of Nago for the relocation of a US military base to the area, citing laws that were violated during the decision's approval process.

    Okinawa accounts for only 0.6 percent of Japan's territory, but hosts 74 percent of US military facilities and more than half of all US forces deployed in Japan. According to the prefectural administration, there are 25,800 US servicemen and 19,000 members of their families and US civilians in Okinawa.

    Related:

    US, Japan Putting $9 Billion Into Developing Guam as Okinawa Alternative
    Japan to Resume Construction of Airfield for US Troops in Okinawa - Minister
    Tags:
    US military base, Japan, Okinawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse