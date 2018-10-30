Earthquake Hits New Zealand, Prompts Parliament Suspension (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The quake struck at a depth of 207 kilometers southwest of the town of Taumarunui earlier on Tuesday. People based near the epicenter were cited as saying that their houses were swaying and pictures falling off walls.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has ripped through New Zealand's central areas, including the capital Wellington. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injury during the natural disaster.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 207 kilometers southwest of the town of Taumarunui, prompted local deputy speaker Anne Tolley to make a swift decision to suspend parliament.

Who else felt the one just now??? Hope the others in the video don't mind 😂😂😂#eqnz pic.twitter.com/Qednpe3iI5 — LVG NZ (@NzLvg) 30 октября 2018 г.

New Zealand's earthquake monitoring body GNS Science reported that there was no tsunami threat but that residents should take proper precaution for potentially dangerous aftershocks.

Shortly after the earthquake hit, locals started to post photos and videos of the natural disaster on Twitter.

The 6.1 magnitude quake hit east of the city of New Plymouth, around 220 miles from Auckland where Harry and Meghan are pic.twitter.com/WltrFtsETe — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) 30 октября 2018 г.

This video shows the moment the earthquake rattled Wellington, forcing Parliament to be suspended https://t.co/cRTobirJ6S #EQNZ pic.twitter.com/yivvWSaqdb — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) 30 октября 2018 г.