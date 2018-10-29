Indian Security Officer Gets Hero’s Applause for Saving Heart Patient at Airport

A video of an Indian industrial security force officer going beyond the call of duty to promptly carry out CPR on a patient who collapsed at the clearance area of the Mumbai airport has gone viral, bringing him instant fame and accolades.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An officer of India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is in news for his quick action in rescuing the life of a person who collapsed at the Mumbai airport after suffering a cardiac arrest. The CISF put out the video of the officer promptly carrying out Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the collapsed person on its official twitter handle. The video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral in no time.

#CISF personnel saved the life of a passenger who fell down due to cardiac arrest at Domestic Terminal of Mumbai Airport.#CISF ASI/Exe Mohit Kumar Sharma rushed to unconscious passenger & immediately gave CPR to him.Prompt response of #CISF personnel saved the life of passenger. pic.twitter.com/d8TEb94YGF — CISF@India (@CISFHQrs) October 28, 2018

Hats off to the CISF personnel who gives instant relief to the cardiac person.i think he should be rewarded — vishalbhatia1603@gmail.com (@vishalbhatia162) October 29, 2018 Thanks to CISF who trained their officers for this. Thanks for saving one life 🙏 — Rajesh Chhikara (@chhikaraR) October 29, 2018

The man who suffered the cardiac arrest was later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai and his condition is said to be stable, according to the ANI. CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation to manually preserve intact brain function until further medical assistance arrives.

Need to reward the person so that we can encourage more people to come forward in such situations. Pls publish the name of the person to know who the kind soul he is. — Paresh Narvekar (@paresh_narvekar) October 29, 2018

