India's 'Mother Cop' at Work With Baby; Social Media Abuzz With Praise

After 30-year-old Archana Jayant’s picture with her baby in office went viral, the Uttar Pradesh police chief announced that he was exploring the option of setting up crèche in police stations.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Archana Jayant, a woman constable in Jhansi police station in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has become a hero after a picture of her carrying out her duties while taking care of her six-month-old baby has gone viral of social media.

'Mother Cop' Archana a woman constable in UP balancing her duty with aplomb — as a cop and as a mother.

"It's my daily routine. I carry my child to the police station as there is no one to take care at home. My family is in Agra and my husband works in Gurgaon. So I have no option. For me both the duties — being a mother and as a constable — are close to my heart," Archana told Sputnik.

Describing Archana Jayant as a quintessential 21st-century woman, Om Prakash Singh, Director General of Police, said, "I had a conversation with Archana this morning and ordered her transfer to Agra, closer to home."

The quintessential 21st century woman, an ace at any responsibility she is trusted with! Had a conversation with Archana this morning & ordered her transfer to Agra, closer home! The lil one brightening Jhansi Pstn, has inspired us to explore crèche options at every Police line

"I would like to thank our DGP for showing concern about those women constables who have small kids to take care by planning to have crèches in police stations," Archana Jayant added.

"Meet ‘Mother Cop' Archana posted at Kotwali, Jhansi for whom the duties of motherhood and the department go side by side. She deserves a salute," Additional Superintendent of Police, Rahul Srivastav tweeted.

Meet 'MotherCop' Archana posted at kotwali jhansi for whom the duties of motherhood & the department go side by side!

She deserves a Salute!!

Archana Jayant joined the police force in 2016.

The viral photo of Constable Archana Jayant's with her daughter has prompted @dgpup to look into the possibilities of opening crèches at the police lines in every district to cater to the needs of women cops.



A great thought indeed👏👏

Super cop may be but surely a super mom Archana Jayant aptly replied to NDTV reporter after being asked does Rs1000 award anonced for her means anything.Just like a superb person that she is"she said its not about the money it's about recognition even Re 1 was enough".Bravo 👏🙏🏼