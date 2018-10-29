Register
    Women police are on duty at Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal

    India's 'Mother Cop' at Work With Baby; Social Media Abuzz With Praise

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Biswarup Ganguly / Women police are on duty at Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal
    Asia & Pacific
    After 30-year-old Archana Jayant’s picture with her baby in office went viral, the Uttar Pradesh police chief announced that he was exploring the option of setting up crèche in police stations.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Archana Jayant, a woman constable in Jhansi police station in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has become a hero after a picture of her carrying out her duties while taking care of her six-month-old baby has gone viral of social media. 

    "It's my daily routine. I carry my child to the police station as there is no one to take care at home. My family is in Agra and my husband works in Gurgaon. So I have no option. For me both the duties — being a mother and as a constable — are close to my heart," Archana told Sputnik.

    Describing Archana Jayant as a quintessential 21st-century woman, Om Prakash Singh, Director General of Police, said, "I had a conversation with Archana this morning and ordered her transfer to Agra, closer to home."

    "I would like to thank our DGP for showing concern about those women constables who have small kids to take care by planning to have crèches in police stations," Archana Jayant added.

    "Meet ‘Mother Cop' Archana posted at Kotwali, Jhansi for whom the duties of motherhood and the department go side by side. She deserves a salute," Additional Superintendent of Police, Rahul Srivastav tweeted. 

    Archana Jayant joined the police force in 2016.  

    Super cop may be but surely a super mom Archana Jayant aptly replied to NDTV reporter after being asked does Rs1000 award anonced for her means anything.Just like a superb person that she is”she said its not about the money it’s about recognition even Re 1 was enough”.Bravo 👏🙏🏼 https://t.co/YKSscnGyra

