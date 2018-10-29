Japan’s Princess Ayako Forfeited Royal Status to Marry Commoner (VIDEO)

Japan's imperial law dictates female members of the royal family forfeitt their titles, status and allowance if they marry someone who does not have royal or aristocratic family ties.

Princess Ayako, the youngest child of Princess Hisako and the late Prince Takamodo, cousin of Emperor Akihito, chose to wed a shipping company worker Kei Moriya.

The ceremony took place in at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Monday, where onlookers saw the princess tie the knot with the 32-year-old commoner.

I'm saving the Japanese Imperial family tree before Princess Ayako gets removed in a few days when she marries.

I'm saving the Japanese Imperial family tree before Princess Ayako gets removed in a few days when she marries.

Princess Ayako joins Kei Moriya at Meiji Shrine. They proceed to Kaguraden (Hall of Sacred Music and Dance) for their wedding on October 29, 2018.

📷: Mainichi, Jiji pic.twitter.com/l3zvykjbBE — Prisma (@ImperialJPNfan) October 29, 2018​

The 28-year-old daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin will reportedly receive a lump sum payment of $1.3 million from the state after wedding Kei Moriya.

The money is meant to help the princess maintain her high standard of living after surrendering her royal status, as decided by a government council earlier this month.

While female members of the Japanese royal family must forfeit their status when marrying a commoner, the same rule does not apply to their male counterparts.