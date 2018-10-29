Japan’s Princess Ayako Forfeited Royal Status to Marry Commoner (VIDEO)

Princess Ayako, the youngest child of Princess Hisako and the late Prince Takamodo, cousin of Emperor Akihito, chose to wed a shipping company worker Kei Moriya.
The ceremony took place in at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Monday, where onlookers saw the princess tie the knot with the 32-year-old commoner.
I'm saving the Japanese Imperial family tree before Princess Ayako gets removed in a few days when she marries.— Prisma (@ImperialJPNfan) October 26, 2018
Source: https://t.co/fHhb3V2b52 pic.twitter.com/PEdLhQ5KiG
Princess Ayako joins Kei Moriya at Meiji Shrine. They proceed to Kaguraden (Hall of Sacred Music and Dance) for their wedding on October 29, 2018.— Prisma (@ImperialJPNfan) October 29, 2018
📷: Mainichi, Jiji pic.twitter.com/l3zvykjbBE
高円宮家の三女の絢子さまと、大手海運会社に勤務する守谷慧さんの結婚式が、東京の明治神宮で行われました。— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 29, 2018
午前10時半すぎに明治神宮に到着すると、鳥居の前で出迎えた守谷さんとともに式をあげる神楽殿へと進まれました。https://t.co/Ll3XgjhZJD #nhk_news #nhk_video pic.twitter.com/gAJUPHcytx
The 28-year-old daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin will reportedly receive a lump sum payment of $1.3 million from the state after wedding Kei Moriya.
The money is meant to help the princess maintain her high standard of living after surrendering her royal status, as decided by a government council earlier this month.
While female members of the Japanese royal family must forfeit their status when marrying a commoner, the same rule does not apply to their male counterparts.
