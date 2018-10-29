Saudi Public Prosecutor Visits Istanbul for Talks Over Khashoggi Case - Reports

Last week, Ankara officially asked Saudi Arabia to extradite to Turkey the 18 Saudis detained in connection with Jamal Khashoggi's case to indict them on charges of murder.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor arrived in Istanbul overnight to have talks with the Istanbul chief prosecutor, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday. The Saudi official, who is heading the investigation into Jamal Khashoggi's murder, is also expected to search the Saudi Consulate where Khashoggi had allegedly been slain.

On Friday, Anadolu said that Turkey's chief prosecutor had requested the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, saying that they would face charges of murder.

In response, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir announced that the perpetrators would be investigated and face trial in the kingdom.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Following weeks of denial, Riyadh admitted on October 19 that the journalist had been killed in an altercation inside the consulate, stating, however, that it had been a rogue operation carried out by agents who had exceeded their authority.

Riyadh earlier noted that 18 suspects had been arrested over their involvement in the incident. On Thursday, the Saudi prosecutor-general announced that, according to the interrogated suspects, Khashoggi's killing had been premeditated.