One Dead After Shooting at Sri Lankan Energy Firm Protest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man died and two others were wounded when a security guard at Sri Lanka’s state energy corporation opened fire on protesters, Daily Mirror reported.

The rally was held Sunday at the head office of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation in a suburb of Ski Lankan commercial hub Colombo, the Daily Mirror newspaper said, citing local police.

The guard opened fire at the crowd after they tried to stop Arjuna Ranatunga, the island nation’s former petroleum resources chief, from entering the building. He was detained.

Sri Lanka’s Political Crisis Turns Deadly pic.twitter.com/BtAWlUIgZF — Paras Gola (@iparasgola) October 28, 2018

​A 34-year-old protester died of his wounds at the Colombo National Hospital. Two other people are receiving medical assistance there. Police said they were investigating the shooting.