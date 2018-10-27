Register
23:12 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard in front of the Presidential Secretariat before the start of the meeting between newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 27, 2018

    Political Upheaval in Sri Lanka Deepens as President Sacks PM, Top Ministers

    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    A political crisis is deepening in the populous island nation on the Laccadive Sea.

    On Saturday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament until November 16, a day after removing Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and replacing him with opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, who previously served the sixth president of Sri Lanka from 2005-2016. 

    Surfing woman
    CC0
    Sri Lanka, Belarus…Top 10 Countries to Visit in 2019 Named by Lonely Planet

    "The president has prorogued the parliament," Cabinet spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne told reporters, Japan Times reported Saturday. The president suspended all meetings of the 225-member house until mid-November, according to AFP.

    However, Wickremesinghe claims that he has a majority in parliament.

    "I have the majority in the parliament, convene the parliament to resolve this," Wickremesinghe said during a press conference in the country's capital of Colombo on Saturday.

    "As far as the prime ministership is concerned, the person who has the majority support in parliament has to be the prime minister, and I have that majority of support," Wickremesinghe said, according to the Associated Press. "It is not necessary for us to create a crisis. It is not necessary for the people of the country to suffer."

    The parliament suspension means, however, that Wickremesinghe will not be able to prove his majority.

    On Friday, the South Asian country's Media and Finance Minister, Mangala Samaraweera, referred to Rajapaksa's appointment as "an anti-democratic coup," while a European Union delegation confirmed Saturday that it is closely monitoring the situation in the island nation of some 23 million.

    "We urge all parties to fully act in accordance with Sri Lanka's Constitution, to refrain from violence, to follow due institutional process, to respect the independence of institutions, and freedom of media," the delegation announced Saturday, Japan Times reported. 

    Japan coast guard ship
    © Flickr/ Times Asi
    Japan, Sri Lanka Agree to Boost Maritime Security Cooperation

    Political tensions in between between Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) and Sirisensa's United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) have been high since Sirisensa recently condemned Wickremesinghe's party for not thoroughly looking into an assassination plot against the president. Sirisena also accused India's intelligence services of being involved in the assassination plot, although that claim has been denied by intelligence members.

    Although neighboring India has not yet officially reacted to the events in Sri Lanka, the country has been concerned with Rajapaksa's relationship with China, after Rajapaksa spent billions of dollars helping rebuild China after the end of a 26-year-long civil war against Tamil separatists in 2009.

    The investment deeply indebted Sri Lanka and resulted in giving China control of a strategic southern port on the island, a move criticized by both India and the United States.

    Related:

    Japan, Sri Lanka Agree to Boost Maritime Security Cooperation
    Sri Lanka Mulls Visa Free Entry for India, China, EU to Promote Tourism
    Sri Lanka Will Not Allow Military Use of Mattala Airport by India - Minister
    Expert Gives His Take on Religious and Political Tensions in Sri Lanka
    Sri Lanka Lifts State of Emergency Imposed Amid Muslim-Buddhist Clashes
    Tags:
    Prime Minister, politics, China, Independence, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse