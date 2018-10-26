5YO Has Accidental Solo Bike Ride in Busy Traffic, Defies Death

In a chilling video emerging from India’s southern city Bengaluru, a small girl is seen clinging on to a moving two-wheeler all alone for almost 200 meters after her parents fell off after ramming into another speeding vehicle. She was almost hit by a truck but life was by her side.

The near-fatal accident occurred at the Bangalore-Tumkur highway in southern India. The girl was seated on the gas tank of a speeding motorcycle when it rammed into another two-wheeler. The child' parents, the father driving the bike and mother, the pillion rider, instantly fell off.

The video shows the two-wheeler moving for more than 200 meters with the child perched on it. It narrowly avoided slamming into a truck before finally falling onto the road divider.

"Later, a passing motorcyclist found the child on the grass, unhurt. Police booked the biker for rash driving. He has been on the run and is yet to be identified," a crime reporter based in Bengaluru told Sputnik.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The incident was recorded on a dash-cam and later posted on social media by the Bengaluru police.

Almost 400 persons are killed every day in India in road accidents, but fortunately, this accident did not end in a tragedy.

According to official figures, in 2017, a total of 4,64,910 road accidents were reported in the country, claiming 1,47,913 lives and causing injuries to 4,70,975 persons, which roughly translates into 405 deaths each day.