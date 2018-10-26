At Least Seven Killed in Indian Firecracker Factory Explosion

At least seven people were killed and six critically injured in an explosion that occurred at a firecracker factory in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the people were burnt to death as they failed to escape the factory after a stockpile of crackers caught fire.
"Seven persons were confirmed dead in the explosion," Ashok Kumar, a senior police official said. The factory had a license to manufacture firecrackers, the officer added.
7 dead, 3 injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun. pic.twitter.com/SBTzkOqx6U— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018
Earlier this week, India's apex court restricted the use of fireworks during all festivals and events across the country to a window between 8 pm and 10 pm (Indian Standard Time). But the restrictions are mainly aimed at curbing pollution.
