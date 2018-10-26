At Least Seven Killed in Indian Firecracker Factory Explosion

India is notorious for hundreds of deaths due to firecrackers. Government data suggests that close to 3,600 deaths in India were caused due to fireworks in the last decade.

At least seven people were killed and six critically injured in an explosion that occurred at a firecracker factory in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the people were burnt to death as they failed to escape the factory after a stockpile of crackers caught fire.

"Seven persons were confirmed dead in the explosion," Ashok Kumar, a senior police official said. The factory had a license to manufacture firecrackers, the officer added.

7 dead, 3 injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun. pic.twitter.com/SBTzkOqx6U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018

​

© AFP 2018 / SAM PANTHAKY 9 Killed, 14 Injured in Blast at Indian Steel Plant

Firecrackers were stockpiled ahead of Diwali — the festival of lights that is to be celebrated on November 7. The explosion was so intense that many of the houses in the neighborhood developed cracks in the walls. The state government rushed a rescue team to the site to rescue those believed to have been buried under the rubble.

Earlier this week, India's apex court restricted the use of fireworks during all festivals and events across the country to a window between 8 pm and 10 pm (Indian Standard Time). But the restrictions are mainly aimed at curbing pollution.