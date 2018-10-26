Multiple Children Injured After Stabbing Attack at Kindergarten in China

At least 14 children were wounded on Friday morning at the Yudong New Century Kindergarten of Chongqing in the west of the country, Sky News reported, citing Chinese police officials.

According to local police, the perpetrator was a 39-year-old woman identified only by her surname Liu. The woman reportedly assaulted children with a kitchen knife.



"The deputy mayor and the municipal public security bureau chief Deng Huilin quickly rushed to the scene to direct the investigation […] He asked the health department to spare no effort to treat the injured children," the local police said in a statement as quoted by Sky News.

After the woman was arrested, police reportedly fended off a crowd of people who appeared to be the parents of the children affected children.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. No information about the woman’s possible motives has been provided.

