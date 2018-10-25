Register
    Two veiled Nepali women, who told police they were raped by a Saudi official, sit in a vehicle outside Nepal's embassy in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2015.

    Traffickers Using Indian Route for Sending Nepalese Women to Gulf Countries

    © REUTERS/ Russia Picture Service
    Asia & Pacific
    Nepalese women who are trafficked to the Gulf countries are often found to have been forced into prostitution or enslaved domestic helpers and in some cases, they are used for organ trade. As the Nepalese government has banned women from going to the Gulf for employment, traffickers are now taking the Delhi route.

    The Indian capital city, Delhi, is fast becoming a major transit route for trafficking of Nepalese girls to countries of the Gulf. Recently, 28 women from Nepal, who were allegedly being trafficked, were rescued from Indirapuram in the Ghaziabad district of the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.

    All the women were within the age group of 20 to 30 years. They were rescued from two flats in the Sarjan Vihar society on Nyay Khand in Indirapuram. They were allegedly kept there by an agent who promised them jobs in Iraq and Kuwait as domestic help or beauticians.  

    Girls
    CC0
    Banning Porn is Not Panacea for Sexual Violence - Former Nepalese Lawmaker
    According to the Nepal-based organization "Seven Women," which helps empower marginalized women in Nepal, a significant portion of the 20,000 young girls working in Kathmandu's sex industry and 300,000 Nepali women who work in the Middle East are thought to have been trafficked.

    READ MORE: Indian Couple Imprisoned for Life for Trafficking Minors Into Flesh Trade

    The desperation of women living in poor rural areas is exploited by unscrupulous traffickers who dupe their victims with false promises of well-paid and dignified jobs in the Gulf countries.

    Although Nepal's government has banned women from working in the Gulf countries, human traffickers send them through other channels. The agents use India as a transit route and send Nepali girls/women to various Gulf countries from Delhi.

    (File) Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol at Champakgachh village, on the India-Bangladesh border, about 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Siliguri, India, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011
    © AP Photo / Tamal Roy
    Criminal Background Declaration Mandatory to Get Indian Visa
    According to the Delhi Police, Nepalese girls first enter India through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as these Indian states share a porous border with Nepal. From there, they are brought to Delhi by their agents.   

    A study conducted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian border police guarding the India-Nepal border, on "Human Trafficking on Indo-Nepal Border" claims the number of victims brought illegally into India has gone up by 500 percent after the devastating earthquake which hit Nepal in 2015.

    READ MORE: Man Abuses Minor Inside Indian Movie Theater While Mother Looks on (VIDEO)

    According to the study, in 2013, 108 women were rescued at the India-Nepal border, while 607 women were rescued in 2017. According to the SSB study, 26 of Nepal's 75 districts are trafficking prone.

    Earlier, in August, the Delhi Commission for Women rescued 39 Nepali women from Delhi's Paharganj area who were on the verge of being sent to Gulf countries.

    In July, 16 Nepali women were rescued from a house in the Munirka area of Delhi. The women were allegedly taken hostage by agents on the pretext of sending them to Iraq, Kuwait, and Dubai.

    Tags:
    organ trade, abuse, human trafficking, border, Arabian Gulf, India, Nepal
