Register
19:14 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rice

    Chinese to Have More Indian Rice on Their Plates

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India has capitalized on the opportunity thrown up by the tariff war between the US and China since the beginning of 2018. Government data shows that during April-August 2018, India’s exports to China grew at an average of 52.9% year-on-year, subsequently helping India to reduce its trade deficit with China by $2.8 billion.

    Further liberalizing its policies on farm imports from India, China has allowed five more Indian rice mills to export rice to the country, bringing the total to 24 rice mills. The first 100-ton consignment of Indian non-basmati rice was shipped to China in September this year.     

    "China is the world's largest producer and importer of rice and buys more than five million tons per year. There is potential for India to export one million ton of rice to China in a few years. India's total rice exports increased from 10.8 million ton a year earlier to 12.7 million tons last fiscal. This allowed India to retain the top slot in global trade of the commodity," India's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. 

    A container ship (R) docked at India's Adani Port Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Tug of Trade War: India Sees Chance to Cash In on US-China Tariff Battle
    The decision was taken after officials from China inspected rice mills that are capable of exporting non-basmati rice to China. 19 rice mills and processing units were cleared for export to China in May this year.

    "India is keen to export agri products like rice and sugar to China in order to bridge the widening trade deficit," the Commerce Ministry added.

    READ MORE: Aftershocks of Crisis in Asia Will be Felt by China’s Economic Partners — Prof

    When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China in June this year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between China's General Administration of Customs and India's Department of Agriculture on phytosanitary requirements for exporting rice from India to China.

    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    China Urges India to Jointly Fight Protectionism Amid Trade Row With US - Embassy
    Earlier this week, China also lifted a 7-year-old ban on import of rapeseed meal from India. The ban was imposed in 2011 and India's export of rapeseed meal was worth $161 million that year. India has a surplus of 500,000 tonnes of rapeseed meal for export every year. Rapeseed and soybean meals are used as a protein source for animal feed in China.

    China imposed tariffs of 25% on a list of American products, including rapeseed meal and soybean meal, in July this year and subsequently removed tariffs on these products from five Asian countries, including India.

    Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that India's Commerce Ministry also planned to boost shipments of 200 more products to China. Besides, India also wants China to scrap levies on items including uncombed single cotton, castor oil, menthol, granite, diamonds and glass envelopes for picture tubes.

    Related:

    India Sells Off Over 15 Bln in US Dollar Bonds, Following in China's Footsteps
    China to Sell Armed Drones to Pakistan to Take on India's S-400 - Analyst
    China Significantly Reduces Troops at Border With India – Government Source
    India, Pakistan Competing to Capture China’s Rice Market
    Tags:
    rice, trade war, agricultural products, import, Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Narendra Modi, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse