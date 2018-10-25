North Korea's Talks With US, S Korea Led to Peace on Peninsula - Workers' Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The efforts made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Pyongyang's negotiations with Seoul and Washington have reduced tensions between the two Koreas and brought peace to the Korean Peninsula, Ryu Myong-son, deputy chair of the international department of the Workers' Party of Korea, has stated.

"Thanks to the firm and decisive actions by Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Jong-un, we have come to eliminate the differences on the Korean Peninsula. Negotiations between the chairman of the Workers' Party and the leaders of the United States, South Korea have led to peace and prosperity on the peninsula," Ryu said at the ICAPP General Assembly in Moscow.

The party official added that the situation on the Korean Peninsula had de-escalated and that the countries' "common desire is to live in peace, without any confrontations and destruction."

Ryu is currently visiting Moscow, where he has brought a North Korean delegation to participate in the 10th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

ICAPP was established in 2000, bringing together political parties from across Asia, the Middle East and Oceania to promote regional cooperation and enhance trust and understanding among Asian countries. The ICAPP currently consists of more than 352 political parties from 52 countries.

Over the past few months, Pyongyang has demonstrated a willingness to reduce tensions between the two Koreas and work toward the denuclearization of the peninsula. Kim attended three historic summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and held an unprecedented meeting with US President Donald Trump, pledging to achieve lasting peace in the region.