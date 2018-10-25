India Bans Porn Websites, Experts Caution against Content Migration

Acting upon an order issued by the Uttarakhand High Court last month, the government of India on Thursday ordered Internet Service Providers to block 827 porn portals. However, activists warn that content migration by the websites should be strongly monitored to make the ban effective.

This year in September, India's northern State of Uttarakhand was rocked by the rape of a minor girl by her schoolmates. The investigation into the case provided that the boys took to the ghastly step after watching porn sites.

Taking cognizance of the facts emanating out of the investigations in the case, the Uttarakhand High Court issued an order last month asking the government to ban 857 porn sites immediately.

"All the internet service licensees are instructed to take immediate necessary action for blocking of 827 websites as per the direction from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and for the compliance of the Hon'ble High Court order," the order issued by the Department of Telecom to internet service providers read.

Activists working in the field of child protection have appreciated the swift action of the government, while cautioning against complications with respect to technology in executing the ban.

"Pornography is a major cause for anti-social behavior and abuse of kids. While the government initiative must be lauded, it should also know that the content is often migrated to a new portal without any aberration and the online traffic is diverted to the new digital address by way of organic and inorganic advertising. Experts need to also keep a tab on this kind of content migration," Komal Ganapati, head of Communication and Policy with Jovita India, told Sputnik.