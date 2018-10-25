'Armed Forces Will Take Action': Beijing Warns of Taiwan Secession Attempts

"If someone tries to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese armed forces will take action at any price," Wei said at the Xiangshan Forum on security, held in Beijing between Wednesday and Friday.
"The strategic goal of our military development has always been clear and transparent. The Chinese military is committed to the peaceful way of development. We in China love and value peace that is why the peaceful way of development has become our government policy… The Chinese military will never become a threat to other countries. Regardless of our level of development, we will not seek hegemony, we will no engage in any military expansion or arms race," Wei said at the Xiangshan Forum on security, held in Beijing between Wednesday and Friday.
"China is against the Cold War mentality, the arms race and egoism of some countries. China seeks to cling to openness and inclusiveness instead of confrontation and the creation of alliances," the minister added.
China has been repeatedly calling on other countries to cut their ties with Taiwan. Beijing has already slammed the United States for maintaining informal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in spite of formally sticking to the "One China" policy stipulating that Taiwan is a Chinese territory.
