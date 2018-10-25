Register
05:26 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee from DJI Technology Co. demonstrates the remote flying with his Phantom 2 Vision+ drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province.

    Peculiarities of Trade in China: Drones, Robots, 'Contactless' Shops

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - When ordering goods online, residents of China do not have to wait long for the postman to bring them their goods, even if they live in the mountains, since the package will be delivered to them in less than a day by a drone, which is assisted by a warehouse robot.

    The Chinese are already testing another technological innovation, which is the "contactless" stores.

    "We have created our own logistics system, which covers almost the entire population of the country. Almost 90 percent of customers can receive an order on the same day or the next day," Gu Yang, the deputy director of international communications of JD.com, one the largest online retailers in China, told Sputnik.

    The company was founded in 1998. In 2004, it became an online retailer. It is one of the largest companies in terms of online sales in China in the B2C sector. In 2017, the retailer’s revenue increased by 40 percent and amounted to 362 billion yuan ($52 billion).

    Difficulties of Delivery

    It is possible to order anything, from tangerines to large household equipment, due to the new platform. It directly works with manufacturers of goods, which rules out the possibility of selling fake goods.

    China's Ambassador Li Hui
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Chinese Ambassador Says Russia, China Achieved Success in Business Cooperation
    To deliver orders to the mountainous provinces, Shanxi and Jiangsu, for example, the company uses drones, which are capable of bringing loads weighing up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds) even in difficult weather conditions. There are currently about 100 routes that drones use for delivery.

    "With the help of artificial intelligence, we can calculate from where and how many orders we will get," Gu said.

    Lift robots, which are able to detect goods and place them on shelves, help the staff at the warehouse. Such "assistant" is able of lifting boxes which weight hundreds of kilograms.

    Shops Without Cashier

    Currently, the company is also working on the "store of the future" technology, where customers can shop without using a cash register. These stores use special "smart" shelves, which record when a person takes goods from a shelf or puts them back.

    The buyer signs in through an app and the store begins to "recognize" the customer in person and automatically bills selected goods on his or her bank card, linked to a personal account in the shop.

    Cyber space
    CC0
    The Future is Now: China Announces Start of 6G Network Technology Development
    There are 10 such stores functioning in China so far. However, only an owner of a Chinese phone number can use them, as this service is not available to a tourist who holds, for example, a Russian number.

    "We do not set a goal to work completely without using people. We only try, using robots and artificial intelligence, to create better working conditions for employees and customers," the executive said, adding that the company was open for cooperation and discussing partnership opportunities with colleagues from other countries.

    Partners in Russia?

    A source in the Russian retail market told Sputnik in July that JD.com was negotiating the launch of deliveries of goods, purchased on the platform, to the X5 Retail Group, the leading Russian food retailer operating a number of chain stores, such as Perekrestok and Pyaterochka.

    The source noted that posters with goods from the Chinese retailer appeared on some of Pyaterochka’s store windows. They are placed within the framework of a joint campaign to promote the goods from the Chinese platform among Pyaterochka’s customers.

    A representative of X5 Retail Group said that the company has been working on the creation of an infrastructure for the delivery of purchases from online marketplaces to automated distribution centers, such as lockers and automated postal centers, planned to be placed in the stores of the retailer. X5 Retail Group announced this initiative in May.

    Related:

    Retail Therapy: Annual China Shopping Convulsion Pulls in Record Cash Haul
    Shopping Mall Flooding in China
    Tags:
    stores, development, robots, technology, shopping, JD.com, X5 Retail Group, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse