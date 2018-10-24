Red-hot Fare: Bangkok Cabbie Wants Payment Even After Taxi Bursts Into Flames

A cab driver in the Thai capital was forced to leap out of the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

Emergency services were called out to Bangkok's Pathum Wan District at about 2 am Wednesday morning to extinguish an out of control blaze which engulfed a taxi running on liquefied petroleum gas, Thailand news portal The Nation has reported.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the Toyota sedan, which was completely totaled in the flames by the looks of things.

50-year-old driver Sunthorn Kanyaboon told local media that he was carrying a fare when he noticed flames coming up from under the hood of his car, prompting him to speed off a local bridge to safety, park the car and run out to get help.

The driver complained however that his passenger ran off without paying the fare.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.