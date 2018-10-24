Twitter Divided Over Indian PM Modi's Seoul Peace Prize Award

India's prime minister received one of South Korea's most prestigious awards on Wednesday, with some Twitter users sending their congrats while others ridiculing the new laureate.

Indian prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chairman Narendra Modi was honored with the Seoul Peace Prize for contributing to world peace through his "Modinomics" reforms, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Seoul's award group noted India's high rate of economic growth, which it claims has led to an increased quality of life for Indians, in addition to promoting world peace through economic cooperation with other nations.

Sincerely thank the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation for the great honour. I most humbly accept the Award on behalf of all my Indian brothers & sisters. This is a recognition of New India's contribution to the well-being, progress, prosperity & peace of the whole humankind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2018

The world acknowledges.



PM @narendramodi awarded prestigious Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for contribution to high economic growth in India and world through 'Modinomics', contribution to world peace, improving human development & furthering democracy in India. https://t.co/ugXhhG7Dls pic.twitter.com/5e98THX4M8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 24, 2018

​The panel also praised Modi for making "great contributions to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region by pushing for brisk diplomacy and fostering international cooperation."

"It is a matter of great joy and immense pride for 130 crore Indians that [Modi] has been honoured with the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize," BJP national president Amit Shah said.

It is a matter of great joy and immense pride for 130 crore Indians that PM @narendramodi has been honoured with the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize. PM Modi's efforts towards boosting global cooperation and raising global economic growth have been noted by the awarding committee. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2018

Twitter pundit Jesse Pinkman said that the BJP should "give 50% of their bank balance as Chanda to AAP," he continued, referring to Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal, who was widely credited with proposing reforms India's economy before Modi.

Fans from across the subcontinent lauded the prime minister with praise and congratulations.

Thank you very much for your this award, It is awakening in the direction of a world of India and for giving a new direction to the world and to give a new direction. If one glance is seen then an Incredible India India reflects a new view. Is building a new heavy. — Anish Chaurasiya (@MrcuteAnish) October 24, 2018

One more reason to vote for Modi in 2019 election — undefined variable (@undefined_varch) October 24, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize 2018 in recognition of his contribution to the growth of the Indian and global economies.#SeoulPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/pm8dEBKnaC — Anish Chaurasiya (@MrcuteAnish) October 24, 2018

Once again the world has taken congnizance of @narendramodi Ji’s effort towards boosting global cooperation and raising global economic growth. We all Indians feel honoured that Modi Ji has been awarded with the prestigious Seoul peace prize.Heartiest Congratulations to him. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) October 24, 2018

Please note that Modiji got this because Kejriwal, being a large hearted person he is, didn't apply for this award.



So it's a moral duty of Modiji to share this award with Kejriwal. Also, BJP should give 50% of their bank balance as Chanda to AAP. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 24, 2018

​Another user mentioned that Modi's "economic cooperation with other countries" was a lucrative defense contract signed with South Korean firms in July.

​However, the haters remained, with one Twitter user accusing Seoul of shooting itself in the foot and Modi of sowing religious divisions across India.

A guy who routinely makes naked appeals to religious divisions on the eve of elections is given a peace prize. In its desperation for access to Indian markets and relevance to Korea, Seoul shot itself in the foot. Kissinger getting the Nobel Peace prize still takes the cake. — Indres (@Indres1) October 24, 2018

The Seoul Peace Prize began in 1990 to commemorate the 24th Olympic Games hosted in Seoul and aimed to promote an atmosphere of peace and reconciliation.

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) chairman Juan Antonio Samaranch was the first to receive the prize and biennial awards have given to recipients promoting world peace, including former UN secretary general Kofi Annan, German chancellor Angela Merkel, and even organizations such as Oxfam and Doctors Without Borders. Prime Minister Modi became the 14th recipient of the award.