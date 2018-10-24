Confirmed Cases of Zika in Northwest India Reach 131 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of confirmed Zika virus cases in the northwestern Indian Rajasthan state's capital of Jaipur has totaled 131, as five more people tested positive, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a senior official from the Indian Health Ministry.

The NDTV broadcaster reported that 41 out of the 131 affected people were pregnant women. Around 117 patients have already recovered, NDTV added.

© AFP 2018 / MARVIN RECINOS Zika Virus Resurfaces in India: 85-Year-Old Tests Positive; Recovers

The Zika virus outbreak is localized, with most of the cases registered in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar area. No Zika virus cases have been reported in any other Indian state.

The Aedes mosquito-borne Zika virus, which originated in Brazil, is typically harmless, but babies born to women who contract the disease while pregnant often suffer from neurological defects. In particular, The disease can cause severe brain defects in fetuses, including microcephaly.

However, subsequent studies showed birth defects occurred in just 10 percent of Zika-infected pregnancies. Zika virus symptoms are similar to those registered in other viral infections, and include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle and joint pain. Last year, cases of the infestation were recorded in 60 countries, including Russia.

READ MORE: Zika Virus Could Impact Two More Florida Counties