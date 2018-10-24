Confirmed Cases of Zika in Northwest India Reach 131 - Reports

The NDTV broadcaster reported that 41 out of the 131 affected people were pregnant women. Around 117 patients have already recovered, NDTV added.
The Aedes mosquito-borne Zika virus, which originated in Brazil, is typically harmless, but babies born to women who contract the disease while pregnant often suffer from neurological defects. In particular, The disease can cause severe brain defects in fetuses, including microcephaly.
However, subsequent studies showed birth defects occurred in just 10 percent of Zika-infected pregnancies. Zika virus symptoms are similar to those registered in other viral infections, and include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle and joint pain. Last year, cases of the infestation were recorded in 60 countries, including Russia.
