Criminal Background Declaration Mandatory to Get Indian Visa

In a bid to prevent people with a history of child sexual abuse from entering the country, the Indian government has decided to introduce a questionnaire for visa applicants and seek a declaration of their criminal history.
READ MORE: Swedes Cringe as Feminist Theater Teaches Schoolkids About Female Genitalia
"It has now been decided that an appropriate questionnaire and a declaration will be incorporated in the visa application form which will have to be filled up by visa applicants", Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi told the media.
Gandhi took to Twitter to thank her cabinet colleague Home Minister Rajnath Singh for considering and accepting her ministry's request on the issue.
I am very pleased to inform you that our request to revise the Visa Application process for foreign nationals travelling to India to declare any criminal record, in view of prevention of sexual abuse of children, has been accepted.— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) October 22, 2018
READ MORE: Campaigners Brand Amazon's Sales of 'Child-Sized' Sex Dolls as 'Ridiculous'
All comments
Show new comments (0)