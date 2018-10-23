Register
16:54 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A young girl holds a balloon with a message during a memorial event for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur on March 3, 2018 ahead of the fourth anniversary of the ill-fated plane’s disappearance

    Missing MH370 Crash Site Possibly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle by US Pastor

    © AFP 2018 / Manan Vatsyayana
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Cristian preacher Paul Begley believes that satellite pictures could be showing the location where the Beijing-bound MH370 flight hit the ground. His comments came shortly after the volunteer wreck hunter that spotted the images on Google Maps gave up on his search for the ill-fated plane.

    Paul Begley, a pastor from Indiana who has amassed a hefty 280,000-strong YouTube following, said that satellite images show an "obvious crash site" in dense tropical woods of Cambodia, partly supporting claims that the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 crashed there over four years ago.

    "What does this mean? Is this the plane that crashed?" he questioned during a live stream sermon, citing an image provided by Ian Wilson, a British video producer who believes to have spotted the missing Boeing on Google Maps. "Is that what we're looking at or is it another plane everyone has forgotten about?"

    "I mean it's obvious it is a plane — you can see all the trees knocked down around this thing," the preacher said, while conceding that he didn't know whether this was the MH370 flight's crash site.

    Some critics of Wilson's theory retort that what is said to be a wreck is in fact a random in-flight plane pictured by a satellite, but Begley was adamant that this is the case. "There's no way, no plane flying through there. I mean, what are they talking about?"

    "We're going to find out because, I think, Ian Wilson is going to get to this thing and certainly there should be military guys dropping in there now. Somebody's got to respond to this."

    Ian Wilson embarked on a search mission in Cambodia last week, but was forced to abandon it due to overwhelming physical demands.

    Sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370
    © AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar
    MH370 'Crash Site' in Jungle Reportedly Swarmed With Meth-High Illegal Loggers

    The preacher, who was apparently unaware that the mission had been scrapped, praised Wilson's efforts: "Look, I'm hoping this is the site and we can find a way to get closure here because the 239 souls that have been lost, where are they?"

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing during a handover from Malaysian to Vietnamese air traffic controllers. Only a few pieces of debris, thought to be parts of the wreckage, have been discovered at different locations, including the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, as well as in South Africa and Mozambique.

    After years of unsuccessfully trying to locate the airplane's remains, Malaysian authorities admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane. The Malaysian government's chief investigator, Kok Soo Chon, said that the plane was switched to manual control before disappearing from the radars, fueling the theory that the plane was taken over remotely by hackers or intentionally flown into the ocean by one of the pilots in an act of murder-suicide.

    Related:

    Explorer Reveals What Stands in His Way to Alleged MH370 Crash Site in Jungle
    MH370 Plane's Mysterious Disappearance to Be Turned Into Thriller Mini-Series
    Body of Missing MH370 Reportedly Located in Cambodian Jungle
    Missing Malaysian Airliner MH370: Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories
    Cockpit, Tail of Vanished Malaysian MH370 Reportedly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle
    Tags:
    MH370, wreckage, disappearance, missing, flight, Malaysian Airlines, Paul Begley, Ian Wilson, Cambodia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse