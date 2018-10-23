Beijing Expresses Concern to US Over Taiwan Strait Warship Operation

The Pentagon confirmed that it had sent two US Navy vessels through the Taiwan Strait, in what became the second such operation this year.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has expressed serious concern over the US Navy sending on Monday its two warships through the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry, for its part, said in a statement that they were aware of the "routine" operation and that the island is capable of defending its maritime territory and airspace security.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning, in turn, confirmed that "in the Taiwan Strait, earlier today, USS [guided-missile destroyer] Curtis Wilbur and USS [guided-missile cruiser] Antietam conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit in accordance with international law."

He described the transit as "the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific", pledging that "the US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law permits.

Manning also referred to the US maintaining "coordination and contact with the appropriate nations, authorities and parties" when conducting the transit, saying that it was "certainly not the Department [of Defence]'s intention to raise tensions or any kind of escalation” across the Taiwan Strait.

