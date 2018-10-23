China Opens World's Longest Sea Bridge (PHOTOS)

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has opened the world’s longest sea bridge that links Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland city of Zhuhai, media said Tuesday. The opening ceremony took place in Zhuhai on the southern coast of the Guangdong province, the Chinese television reported. It was attended by senior officials and 700 guests.

The 400,000-tonne sea crossing is designed to withstand 8-magnitude earthquakes and most violent typhoons. its life span is estimated at up to 120 years.

All eyes are on the 55-km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest sea bridge, which is scheduled to open tomorrow! #AmazingChina #HZMB pic.twitter.com/KYtOY4Xe8s — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 23 октября 2018 г.

The construction began in 2009 and was scheduled to end in 2016, but the project was reportedly plagued by corruption, budgets cuts, storms, and deadly accidents.

Snaps of the sun rising and setting behind the world’s longest sea bridge, Hong Kong- Zhuhai- Macao Bridge, show the beautiful design of the structure that stretches 55 kilometers pic.twitter.com/ErTGTCFWWd — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 22 октября 2018 г.

It will be opened to regular traffic on Wednesday. It will slash the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to 30 minutes.

