WATCH Moment Passenger Train Derails in Deadliest Taiwan Rail Crash in Decades

The accident occurred at 4:50 p.m. local time; the cause of the accident has yet to be clarified.
READ MORE: Train Derails in Taiwan, Kills At Least 22, Injures 171 — Railway Administration
A Puyuma Express train carrying 366 passengers was en route to the city of Taitung when it went off its tracks; several cars flipped over.
According to a government spokesman, most of the deaths were in the first car.
The Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office expressed its condolences on Monday following the deadly train crash in Taiwan.
