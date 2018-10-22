WATCH Moment Passenger Train Derails in Deadliest Taiwan Rail Crash in Decades

A surveillance camera captured the moment a passenger train left its tracks, killing 18 and injuring an additional 168.

The accident occurred at 4:50 p.m. local time; the cause of the accident has yet to be clarified.

A Puyuma Express train carrying 366 passengers was en route to the city of Taitung when it went off its tracks; several cars flipped over.

According to a government spokesman, most of the deaths were in the first car.

The Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office expressed its condolences on Monday following the deadly train crash in Taiwan.