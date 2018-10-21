Train Derails in Taiwan, Killing At Least 17 - Reports

According to the newspaper Huantsu Shibao, the incident took place not far from Yilan City; the train was on its way from Shulin to Taidun.

A train derailed on Sunday in Taiwan; at least 17 passengers were reportedly killed, according to Huantsu Shibao citing its source.

Earlier, media reports stated that at least 3 passengers were killed and at least 30 injured as a result of the incident.

The derailment occurred at 4:50 p.m. local time; the cause of the incident has yet to be clarified.

#breaking Passenger train derails in Taiwan, causing deaths and injuries pic.twitter.com/Og39SYOZ8d — Treasure News (@news_treasure) 21 октября 2018 г.

According to the published photos showing the site where the incident took place, at least six carriages derailed and capsized.

The emergency service has arrived at the site; the injured are now being treated by medical personnel.

