MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday near the Southwest Indian Ridge in the Indian Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 01:40 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers, some 1,000 kilometers from the French overseas department of Reunion.

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Southwest Indian Ridge is a seismic active zone located along the border between the African Plate and the Antarctic Plate.