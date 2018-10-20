Flying Colossus: Chinese Aircraft AG600 Completes First Water Takeoff (VIDEO)

The project was developed by the state-owned aircraft giant Aviation Industry Corporation of China. The AG600 with the code-name "Kunlong", made its very first flight in the coastal city of Zhuhai in December 2017.

The Chinese-developed large amphibious aircraft AG600 completed its first water takeoff and landing in Jingmen in the central province of Hubei Saturday morning.

Following the craft's successful water takeoff and landing, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulatory messages to the developers, saying that the event "marked another significant achievement through independent innovation by China's aviation industry."

The aircraft can carry up to 50 people and collect 12 tons of water in 20 seconds for firefighting, with a transport capability of up to 370 tons of water on a single tank of fuel.