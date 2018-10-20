'Are the Gods Angry?': Massive Storm Hits Wentworth, Australia (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Multiple photos and videos of the colossal storm hitting Australian coastal cities have appeared on Twitter.
Social media users are commenting on the videos, saying it may be the "Wrath of God" or "heavens herald the downfall for the coalition."
Australia's conservative coalition reportedly received fewer votes than expected as polls closed in a crucial by-election Saturday, with a loss set to extinguish its parliamentary majority.
#Wentworth Jehovah showing his wrath on #LNP in #wentworthvotes with this storm as polls close pic.twitter.com/RTyyN00ZQT— JULIEN DROULERS (@GoldHarbrBridge) 20 октября 2018 г.
— Pepper IT (@PepperITAu) 20 октября 2018 г.
— Neil Clugston (@neilclugston) 20 октября 2018 г.
As for now, the Liberal-National coalition has a one-seat parliamentary majority.
Massive storm breaks over #Wentworth pic.twitter.com/xWArOiKhIY— Richard Hull (@richardhhull) 20 октября 2018 г.
#Sydneystorm strikes as the polls close in #Wenthworth. Some kind of sign perhaps? pic.twitter.com/SksuQf1e6L— Ricardo Gonçalves (@BUSINESSricardo) 20 октября 2018 г.
A permanent fact of Australian politics is that when the non-Labor part of politics is in power, the government turns into an alliance of the Liberal Party and the National Party.
This strategy has been working for almost 100 years, since the formation of the Country Party in 1920.
The Liberal-National coalition is currently led by Scott Morrison who's been Prime Minister of Australia since August 2018.
All comments
Show new comments (0)