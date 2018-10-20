'Are the Gods Angry?': Massive Storm Hits Wentworth, Australia (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The country's by-election vote tally has been overshadowed by a heavy storm that started in the morning in Wentworth, and east Sydney, Australia.

Multiple photos and videos of the colossal storm hitting Australian coastal cities have appeared on Twitter.

Social media users are commenting on the videos, saying it may be the "Wrath of God" or "heavens herald the downfall for the coalition."

Australia's conservative coalition reportedly received fewer votes than expected as polls closed in a crucial by-election Saturday, with a loss set to extinguish its parliamentary majority.

As for now, the Liberal-National coalition has a one-seat parliamentary majority.

​A permanent fact of Australian politics is that when the non-Labor part of politics is in power, the government turns into an alliance of the Liberal Party and the National Party.

This strategy has been working for almost 100 years, since the formation of the Country Party in 1920.

The Liberal-National coalition is currently led by Scott Morrison who's been Prime Minister of Australia since August 2018.