Multiple Blasts Rock Polling Stations in Afghan Capital of Kabul - Reports

Voters were seen fleeing from a school in the north of the Afghan capital after a blast, according to AFP, with witnesses talking about several explosions at other polling centers.
People are reportedly continuing to cast their votes amid at least four security incidents around polling stations in Kabul.
According to AFP reports, elections in the two provinces of Kandahar and Ghazni have been postponed as well as in 11 of the country's nearly 400 districts.
READ MORE: Afghanistan to Vote in First Parliamentary Election Since 2010
Afghans headed to the polls to elect members of the lower house of parliament for the first time since 2010. At least nine candidates have been killed since July 1.
The election was supposed to take place in 2016; however, it had been postponed because of the unstable security situation in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)