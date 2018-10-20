Multiple Blasts Rock Polling Stations in Afghan Capital of Kabul - Reports

Two attacks in northern Afghanistan have injured two women and scared voters going to vote in the country’s first parliamentary elections since 2010, provincial officials said.

Voters were seen fleeing from a school in the north of the Afghan capital after a blast, according to AFP, with witnesses talking about several explosions at other polling centers.

People are reportedly continuing to cast their votes amid at least four security incidents around polling stations in Kabul.

'This Is Not Intended to Be Won': US Army Security Brigade to Deploy to Afghanistan as 17-Year War Drags On

The deployment of Afghan National Security Forces has been increased from 50,000 military personnel to 70,000 across the country to protect the country's 21,000 polling stations, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry stated.

According to AFP reports, elections in the two provinces of Kandahar and Ghazni have been postponed as well as in 11 of the country's nearly 400 districts.

Afghans headed to the polls to elect members of the lower house of parliament for the first time since 2010. At least nine candidates have been killed since July 1.

The election was supposed to take place in 2016; however, it had been postponed because of the unstable security situation in the country.