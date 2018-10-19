Pakistan Claims India's Purchase of S-400 to Disrupt 'Strategic Stability'

"The Indian purchase of S-400 missile system is a part of their efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources. This will further destabilize strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race," the ministry's statement said.
According to the ministry, India's aspiration to acquire BMD contradicted the Strategic Restraint Regime, which Islamabad has been promoting since 1998 when the two countries conducted nuclear tests.
"We reiterate our commitment towards ensuring national defense in line with the policy of maintaining credible minimum deterrence and maintaining strategic balance in the region in the future as well," the ministry stressed.
The announcement of the deal faced the opposition of some other countries, in particular, the United States, with US President Donald Trump pledging to respond to the step very soon. US government officials have previously warned that India could face secondary sanctions if it goes ahead with its decision to purchase S-400 systems from Russia.
