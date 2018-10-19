Pakistan Claims India's Purchase of S-400 to Disrupt 'Strategic Stability'

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry claimed in a statement on Friday that India's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile systems threatened to further destabilize the strategic stability in the South Asian region and to lead to the resumption of an arms race.

"The Indian purchase of S-400 missile system is a part of their efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources. This will further destabilize strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race," the ministry's statement said.

READ MORE: Pakistan Voices Opposition to Russia's S-400 Sale to India

According to the ministry, India's aspiration to acquire BMD contradicted the Strategic Restraint Regime, which Islamabad has been promoting since 1998 when the two countries conducted nuclear tests.

"We reiterate our commitment towards ensuring national defense in line with the policy of maintaining credible minimum deterrence and maintaining strategic balance in the region in the future as well," the ministry stressed.

In early October, Moscow and New Delhi concluded a contract on the deliveries of Russia's S-400 missile systems to India worth over $5 billion. The deal was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India.

The announcement of the deal faced the opposition of some other countries, in particular, the United States, with US President Donald Trump pledging to respond to the step very soon. US government officials have previously warned that India could face secondary sanctions if it goes ahead with its decision to purchase S-400 systems from Russia.